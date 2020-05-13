Government has given Nakonde residents a two-day humanitarian window from the Covid-19 lockdown to stock up on food and other essentials.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the window, which is set for Thursday and Friday this week, will allow various business houses especially those selling foods to open for residents to stock up.

Dr. Chilufya however, praised the residents for high levels of compliance, during the past three days of the lockdown after the border town recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases the past few days becoming Zambia’s epicentre.

Speaking during the Covid -19 routine Update, Dr. Chilufya said government wants to ensure that all public places and the Nakonde border at disinfected.

And Dr. Chilufya has announced seven discharges bringing the total number of recoveries to 124, while five new Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded.

He said the new cases include two truck drivers and three individuals after routine testing at UTH where they had gone to access normal health services.

Dr Chilufya also revealed that various institutions have been established as isolation centres for people who are symptomatic and some for people who are asymptomatic.

The Minister said 10 new ventilators have also been installed in Chinsali at the Isolation centre.

He also emphasised that government is focusing on health security because its key in economic development.

Dr. Chilufya also noted that government has continued working with law enforcement agencies like the Police and Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- to escort trucks coming into the country with essential goods.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka said his institution will next week to start conducting a study to ascertain the magnitude of the Coronavirus at its peak.

Professor Mukonka also emphasised the need to address the issue of trucks coming into the country as they are a key factor in spreading the pandemic.

He also said claims by some Zambians that they have found the Coronavirus cure require all health protocals of assessing the efficacy and impact of the said cure on humans.

Meanwhile, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya attributed the rise in positives cases to increased testing and screening with help of cooperating partners donating to government towards the Covid-19 fight.

Ms. Siliya said people should be afraid because of the widespread of the pandemic hence advised then to observe health guidelines given.

She said citizens should take responsibility because they matter the most hence should live with the new normal. -ZNBC