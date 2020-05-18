Some Healthcare Workers in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province have appealed for more human resource following the infection of several of their colleagues with COVID-19.

And the Health Workers have expressed the need for adequate personal protective gear during the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

They made their requests when Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya paid them a visit while they were undergoing training in Infection Prevention Control and Case Management of COVID-19 organised by Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) in conjunction with Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) in Nakonde District.

One health worker Modester Kangwa a Clinical Officer at Nakonde Urban Clinic asked what the Ministry of Health is doing to prevent an adverse shortage of personnel in facilities as several health workers were in quarantine.

And Khetas Gondwe a registered mid-wife at Nakonde District Hospital stated the need for Oxygen Concentrators and beds.

Responding to the health workers’ cries, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said Government has invested in human capital, equipment and other medical supplies, assuring Nakonde District of support.

Dr. Chilufya has further commended HPCZ and ZMA for playing their role as strat