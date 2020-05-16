Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya is today May 16 in Nakonde District which is the new epicenter of the coronavirus in the country.

Dr. Chilufya wants to assess the prevailing conditions in the area and has been accompanied by his permanent secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama among other government officials.

Earlier Dr. Chilufya visited Nakonde District Hospital where he assured health workers of government’s continued support.

Later in the day, Dr. Chilufya is expected to give the latest update on Covid-19.

Nakonde has so far recorded 398 cases of the virus with the majority people affected being truck drivers.

Meanwhile, a temporal lockdown in the area which was eased on Thursday and Friday remains effective until the situation normalize