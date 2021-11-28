NAKONDE MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER DISPUTE WITH WIFE

It has indeed been a Black Friday in Nakonde as another man allegedly took his own life after a heated dispute with his wife last night.

Kanchule Silwenga, whose first name literally means “Let me suffer”, was discovered dead in his house in the early hours of Friday in Mwenzo.

The brother to the deceased, Aaron, has told Chete FM news that the couple separated a week ago due to unending disagreements.

Kanchule, who leaves behind 5 children, is said to have forced his wife out of the house and instructed her to go back to Mbala.

The love for her children was too strong for the woman to go back to her parents because they needed to be in school in Nakonde.

After figuring out that the woman was still in the village, Silwenga reportedly confronted her and demanded that she leave the area, says Aaron.

It was after this incident that he was allegedly found hanging in his house today.

( Chete FM)