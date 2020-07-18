

POLICE in Nakonde have arrested two clearing in connection with last week’s robbery in which K81,672, was stolen from Manyanya shopping complex.



Police say Jonas Simpito,28, of Katozi and 22-year-old Abel Sikaonga were given K15,340 which was split in half by Lawrence Siwale, the suspect who is still on the run.



Following a tip-off by a concerned person that the two clearing agents went to a witch doctor to get a charm that would make police not to arrest them, officers were led to their homes where they were caught while hiding in the ceiling board.



Early this week, police managed to recover K9,000 from Theresa Nakaundi, the mother to Jason Simbeye, the prime suspect who has been in custody since last Saturday when police recovered over K50,000 from him at a lodge were he was hiding.



Three AK47s were also regained from Simbeye and other items which were used in the attack.

Investigations into the case have continued.

Credit: Chete FM