..As the Association of Indian Community in Zambia moves in to disinfect some parts of the district

Wednesday…May 13 2020 (Smart Eagles)

The Association of Indian Community in Zambia AICZ has continued with the exercise to disinfect public places and sensitize members of the public in the wake of COVID-19.

The team has since disinfected some public places in Nakonde district which is under lockdown to facilitate for enhanced screening and contact tracing among additional measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the virus.

AICZ board member Ismail Khankara earlier this week called for concerted efforts devoid of politics to effectively fight COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Nakonde residents have welcomed the move to temporarily close the border and to lockdown the district to facilitate for the exercise saying the move will undoubtedly result in reduced cases.

They have told Smart Eagles in an interview in Nakonde that the lockdown is good because it is one way of creating a conducive business environment after all measures are implemented as opposed to exposing people to public health threats.

“We are happy and at the same time expectant that the exercise will help to to make the district ready to resume business under a good environment that does not pose a threat to the lives of people” Cosmas Silavwe, a car agent said.

“Ukuli Ubwafya sana ni pa border pantu abantu balechitafye ama kwebo no kwingila mu Tanzania ukwabula ukutina ati kuti bayambula nangu ukwambukisha ubu ubulwele (The problem is at the Zambia-Tanzania border were business seemed as usual without regard for preventive meaures that have been put in place)” another resident observed.

And Nakonde’s usual busy streets are quite and empty as most except for a few countable people are locked in their houses amidst the lockdown with security personnel on hand to maintain law and order.

President Edgar Lungu directed the temporary closure of Nakonde border as a result of a sharp increase in cases which currently stand at 202 in Nakonde alone.

#SmartEagles2020