The People of Nakonde in Muchinga Province have said; “Bally FAKA PRESSURE and no weapon fashioned against you, ourselves and Zambia as a whole, shall prosper and that we are RED and READY for Change”.

Our message to them was that; “We have heard and seen for ourselves that you, the lovely people of Nakonde will not only speak through the ballot but also stand and say enough is enough!.

Ba Nakonde, your resilience is unprecedented and this is the same across the Country. What shall we pay you for this noble cause if not unflinching love and unparalleled development!

Like we always say: No one will stand in the way of a decided population and if the plans of those who have failed our Country is to take away our lives so be it, but you Zambians will surely one day hold them accountable, because you have the power to hire and fire like what will happen next week, on 12th August 2021.

No matter what! It’s time for Change.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FakaPressure