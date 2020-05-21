By Tinkerbel Mwila

Calm has returned to Nakonde District after people ran fighting battles with police officers yesterday in protest of the lockdown claiming that they are hunger stricken due to the lockdown due to Covid 19.

Confirming the development, Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said police findings suggest that the riot was politically motivated by a named political party to frustrate government efforts of the lockdown in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Mr. Njase notes that Nakonde has always been a peaceful place and Covid 19 measures put in place should not bring unnecessary tension to the district.

President Edgar Lungu last week directed a lockdown on Nakonde to facilitate mass screening and testing among measures to control the escalating cases of the disease in the border district.

PHOENIX NEWS