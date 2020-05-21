By Tinkerbel Mwila
Calm has returned to Nakonde District after people ran fighting battles with police officers yesterday in protest of the lockdown claiming that they are hunger stricken due to the lockdown due to Covid 19.
Confirming the development, Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said police findings suggest that the riot was politically motivated by a named political party to frustrate government efforts of the lockdown in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.
Mr. Njase notes that Nakonde has always been a peaceful place and Covid 19 measures put in place should not bring unnecessary tension to the district.
President Edgar Lungu last week directed a lockdown on Nakonde to facilitate mass screening and testing among measures to control the escalating cases of the disease in the border district.
PHOENIX NEWS
Instead of pointing fingers ask those detained which party do they belong to.what i know hunger knows no political party ,people are hungry followed by angry whether upnd or Pf or any other party.
Ha ha ha……..This is the first political party that I have ever seen. It is logical that the PF have conceded defeat to Bally and HH. Everything that happens they accuse Bally and the UPND. PF is simply a paranoid party. They may actually boost their chances of winning at a single ward countrywide if they rebrand their party from Patriotic Front to Paranoid Front. Because paranoid is what they’ve been throughout the Lungu presidency.