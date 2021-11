Nakonde seat nullified.

PF’s NAKONDE SEAT NULLIFIED

The High court seating in Chinsali has nullified the election of Lukas Simumba as Patriotic Front-PF Nakonde Member of Parliament.

The Nakonde parliamentary seat was petitioned by United Party for National Development-UPND losing candidate Simon Simwanza.

The winning candidate Luka Simumba scooped 22, 384 while Simon Simwanza of the UPND got 16, 826 votes.