Nakonde sex workers catch COVID-19 as boarder town becomes new epicenter

THIRTEEN commercial sex workers plus lodge staff in Nakonde have tested positive for COVID-19.

The thirteen are part of the 85 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours announced by health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya this afternoon.

Today’s announcement is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day.

The health minister has declared Nakonde as the new epicenter of the COVlD-19 with 76 of the new cases coming from boarder town.

Lusaka recorded seven cases while the other two cases were recorded on the Copperbelt.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Zambia now stands at 252.

Dr Chilufya also revealed that Zambia had recorded three more COVID-19-related deathse bringing the country’s death toll to seven.

The minister said following a massive contact tracing after 10 truck drivers tested positive, immigration staff, lodge staff as well as health personnel had been tested.

“Out of these investigations, we now have analysed 170 tests and out of these, 76 have come out positive and these are broken down as follows. 26 are truck drivers that have been crossing in the country, 13 are commercial sex workers and workers from lodges, 31 involve our immigration staff and agents and four are unknown contacts from the cases we had picked earlier,” Dr Chilufya revealed.

He said the Government would now place stringent boarder controls to curb further spread.

©Kalemba May 9, 2020