NAKONDE TOWN GOES VIRAL… IT’S NOW ON BBC WORLD SERVICE

BY BBC WORLD NEWS

Sex workers in Zambia are helping to trace people who have contracted coronavirus

after a surge in new infections at the border town of Nakonde, the health minister has said.

Chitalu Chilufya said 76 of 85 reported new cases in the northern town were either sex workers or lorry drivers.

“Sex workers have been very co-operative and they are giving us all the leads we want,” Mr Chilufya said.

Zambia has confirmed 267 Covid-19 infections, with seven deaths.

Last week, President Edgar Lungu announced the reopening of restaurants, casinos and gyms after a month-long shutdown to enforce social distanctng measures.