Nalikwanda UPND Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa says the people of his constituency are indebted to President Edgar Lungu for implementing the multi-sectoral Youth Empowerment Programme.

Professor Lungwangwa says the programme demonstrates that President Lungu’s government is committed to uplifting the living standards of the poor.

He says the people of Nalikwanda will remain thankful to the President for transforming their lives through the Youth Empowerment programme.

Professor Lungwangwa is hopeful that the empowerment will be sustained.

He said youths in the area have taken the programme seriously, with some of them having walked over 70 kilometers to access the funds.

Professor Lungwangwa was speaking when Youth and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga empowered about ten Youth groups from Nalikwanda Constituency, to the tune of one million kwacha.

The Minister also gave out internship and apprenticeship letters to the youths of Nalikwanda.

And Mr. Mulenga encouraged the youths to sow a seed of hard work and determination in order to secure a bright future.

He said government is aware of the many challenges that youths face, hence the coming up of such programmes as the Empowerment Fund and internship and apprenticeship.

And, Mongu District Commissioner Tombi Tombi said the PF is not segregative, as President Edgar Lungu is a father for all.

