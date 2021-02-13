Nalikwanda UPND Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa says the people of his constituency are indebted to President Edgar Lungu for implementing the multi-sectoral Youth Empowerment Programme.
Professor Lungwangwa says the programme demonstrates that President Lungu’s government is committed to uplifting the living standards of the poor.
He says the people of Nalikwanda will remain thankful to the President for transforming their lives through the Youth Empowerment programme.
Professor Lungwangwa is hopeful that the empowerment will be sustained.
He said youths in the area have taken the programme seriously, with some of them having walked over 70 kilometers to access the funds.
Professor Lungwangwa was speaking when Youth and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga empowered about ten Youth groups from Nalikwanda Constituency, to the tune of one million kwacha.
The Minister also gave out internship and apprenticeship letters to the youths of Nalikwanda.
And Mr. Mulenga encouraged the youths to sow a seed of hard work and determination in order to secure a bright future.
He said government is aware of the many challenges that youths face, hence the coming up of such programmes as the Empowerment Fund and internship and apprenticeship.
And, Mongu District Commissioner Tombi Tombi said the PF is not segregative, as President Edgar Lungu is a father for all.
Credit: ZNBC
let him stand on PF ticket we see how he will dance to the tune of dununa reverse
So in short UPND has a core principle of “NOT TO APPLICIATE ANYTHING”?
Hope they won’t rise up against him. I have seen other constituencies refusing such calls from state house because they are OPPOSITION.
So the question is, should the people be denied development in the name of their MP being opposition or because the MP doesn’t want to be seen with the ruling?
C’mon guys, we can do better. This is the more reason why opposing MPs are working so hard to make sure government fails to deliver in their constituents just for them to have a decompaigning message when in fact we see their farms growing and their new mansions being elected.
STOP SHIELDING PEOPLE FROM THEIR RIGHTS TO INTERACT WITH GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY. STOP BEING MEAN AND UNZAMBIAN