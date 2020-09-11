UPND National Chairman Mutale Nalumango has branded the PF government a ‘bunch of liars’ who have failed to bring meaningful development to the people of Zambia.

Ms Nalumango was speaking in Kashima East, North-western Province, where she was campaigning on behalf of aspiring UPND candidate Milner Katoyo for the upcoming local government by-election.

She said that the lies told by the PF were a sign of their failure to deliver on campaign promises to help all Zambians.

The opposition chairman also reflected on the need for Zambians to register as voters and the difficulties some people experienced in acquiring National Registration Cards (NRCs). The UPND has accused the government of selectively handing out NRCs in PF strongholds, while ignoring those regions which are likely to vote for opposition parties.

Also speaking at the campaign event was Mufumbwe MP Elliott Kamondo, who emphasised the need for the people of Mufumbwe, and North-western Province more generally, to vote for Hakainde Hichilema as president in 2021.

Solwezi Central MP Stafford Mulusa told residents they could show their love for HH by casting their vote for Milner Katoyo next week.

The local by-election is scheduled to run on Thursday 17th September, with approximately 12,980 Zambians registered to vote.