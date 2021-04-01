NALUMANGO FITS IN THE TRANSFORMATION AGENDA FOR ZAMBIA

By Proud Musamba ushi Mumba

Madam Mutale Nalumango is one consistent lioness that has arisen from northern province and consistently stood with HH. She stands tall with the solid women who stood with KK no matter what, until independence was obtained.

Ba Nalumango together with ba Doreen Mwamba, Sylvia T. Masebo, Namakau Kabwiku etc are among the gallant women that are fighting alongside HH to bring change. We celebrate these women and encourage them to soldier on even when men sometimes seem weak. Let us push for the end is near.

Ba Nalumango through her resilience rose to position of deputy speaker. She has exhibited a heart of patience and nurturing owning to her teaching background which always aims to see the best in others. Even when others left ba Nalumango remained giving unwavering support to HH and the UPND. We look forward to her giving guidance as Vice President.

Madam Nalumango also brings on board teaching Professional experience. Being a teacher she becomes the beacon of hope for the dwindling fortunes in the Education sector, which is the largest government sector. Education has died under current regime and Mutale Nalumango comes at a right time when teachers needed a voice at Vice president level so that schools, colleges and universities can be given a consideration it deserves.

Madam Nalumango bravo to you for being loyal, you are a mother that Zambia desperately needs. Bravo to you!