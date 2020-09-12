Long at last, William Kachigamba is now set to leave for his medical attention in Zambia as almost everything is set in stone.

Kachigamba’s trip is courtesy of Patience Namadingo who strived tooth and nail to source funds amounting to three million kwacha.

At the onset of the issue, it has been Namadingo providing updates on the issue as he was working out plans to make sure Kachigamba gets the attention he needed to raise the much needed money for his treatment.

Posting on his Facebook page, Namadingo is notified all his followers with such jubilation and wrote “mission accomplished!”

In the post, he also highlighted that apart from the monetary need he was caught unawares of other needs that needed attention for everything to be ready and set.

“Honesty, I thought it was as simple as getting three million kwacha and giving it to William Kachigamba and that was it. There was also need for two passports (for him and his guardian), a pathological report and as well tests at ABC including head scan and neck”

Namadingo also mentioned that for William to and any of his guardians on the trip needed “Also, him and his guardian must have a Covid-19 test report that says negative in order to be allowed into Zambia.” he explained.

“So, we got directly involved in the whole process. We managed to do all of the above reports and documentation.”

According to Namadingo, a private-hired vehicle has taken William and his guardian to Lusaka, Zambia.

“This is like a dream come true. William is on his way to treatment. Thank you all for taking part. God bless William Kachigamba. God bless Malawi.”

Namadingo has earned himself public praise for stepping forward for his fellow Malawian, especially the day he posed as a statue in Blantyre at a place that was initially designated for a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. He made a promise to stand erect until the fundraising goal was met.

Luckily, he never got to stay there for long as anticipated because many Malawians gave in huge numbers including notable like Atupele Muluzi and Malawi’s first citizen Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who asked him to come down as it was getting dark and cold.

This is not the first time Namadingo has stepped forward with such goodwill initiative, and you can take it to the bank that this is neither the last we have seen of him being such.