Namibia to suspend learning this week

School attendance for most students is set to be suspended in Namibia again on Tuesday as coronavirus cases increase in the country.

The closure comes after parents and teachers had threatened to demonstrate if schools remained open despite the rising number of new infections.

Learning in all classes, except for final year students, will be suspended for 28 days.

President Hage Geingob on Friday tightened the rules prohibiting drinking in bars and taverns but drinking is allowed at home.

The president relaxed the rules for tourists not to undergo 14 days mandatory quarantine if they present a negative Covid-19 test conducted within 72 hours before arrival.

The country has so far recorded more than 2,200 cases of the virus.