Police in Namwala have arrested a 32-year-old man of Nakambanja village, Chief Muchila for allegedly killing a nine-month-old baby whom he hit with a stick as he fought with his sister.

Police public relations officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has said the suspect, who has been identified as David Magenta, was fighting with the baby’s mother Eustekia Mangena, 29, and attempted to hit her with a stick but instead, it missed the target and hit the baby, Zondiwe Milimo, who was on the woman’s back.

The baby immediately became unconscious and was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Macha Hospital.

“The victim, now deceased sustained head injuries as a stick is alleged to have been used in the act.

It is alleged that the suspect who is the elder brother of the mother of the victim, Eustekia Mangena, picked up a quarrel with her sister arising from their disputed sharing of the estate (cattle), property of their late father. A fight ensued between them whilst Eustekia Mangena had her baby (deceased) on her back. In the process, her brother who is now the suspect, picked up a stick and as he attempted to hit his sister with it, he instead hit the child which immediately became unconscious and was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Macha Hospital,” she said.

Mrs Katongo stated that the body is in Macha Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

“The suspect who was initially on the run has been arrested and detained in police custody,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Maamba District, Police received a report from Ian Zongwe, 40, of Kafwambila area who reported that a Hippo attacked three male fishermen who were in a Canoe, killing one of them who has been identified as Cloud Siamema aged 35.

“This occurred on 16th October, 2020 at 19:00 hours at a place called Chisa on lake Kariba. The body has been retrieved from the lake and is awaiting burial,” stated Katongo.