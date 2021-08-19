Kafue’s SIKAONA RESIGNS AS PF DISTRICT SECRETARY FOR KAFUE

…….says he wants to concentrate on his work as civil servant.

By Osward Sichone in Kafue Kafue District PF Secretary Lazarous Sikaona has resigned from his position saying he wants to concentrate on his work as a Civil Servant.

Mr. Sikaona who is also Nangongwe Secondary School Deputy Headteacher confirmed his resignation from politics to Kafue Times in a telephone interview.