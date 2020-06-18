Press Release

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

TORONTO — June 15, 2020 —

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX: ABX) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its 100 percent interest in Lumwana Copper Mine (“Barrick Lumwana”) in North Western Zambia to Metalinvest Capital Corporation (“Metalinvest”) and National Pension Scheme Authority (“NAPSA”) for a total consideration of $895 million in cash.

“The sale of our interest in Barrick Lumwana Copper Mine represents the third step in our plan to realize in excess of $1.5 billion from the disposal of non-core assets by the end of this year. While this iconic Copper mine has been a valuable contributor to Barrick over the years, the asset does not fit with our strategy of operating mines that we own. The sale allows us to further focus our portfolio on core operations,” says Mark Bristow, Barrick president and chief executive officer.

Bristow said Barrick was pleased to have achieved a successful outcome following a competitive sale process and was confident that Metalinvest and National Pension Scheme Authority (“NAPSA”) would be an excellent partners at Lumwana Mine going forward. Proceeds from the sale will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet, invest in our future and support our commitment to deliver returns to our shareholders.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the Second quarter of 2020 (Tentatively June 819, 2020) and is subject to customary closing conditions. Metalinvest Capital Corporation is a federal corporation registered in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and operates as a Private Equity firm focusing in mining sector. Metalinvest founded and led by Mohamed Matongo since 2010, is a private equity firm that has successfully financed and concluded multi- billion dollar mergers and acquisition transactions mostly in Africa.

National Pension Scheme Authority (“NAPSA”) is a quasi –government pension fund established in February 2000 by the Zambian Government under the National Pension Scheme Act no 40 of 1996 of the Laws of Zambia.

Xredit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc. is acting as financial adviser to Barrick. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP are acting as legal counsel to Barrick.

Enquiries:

Mark Bristow

President and CEO

+1 647 205 7694

+44 788 071 1386

Kevin Thomson

Senior executive vice-president,

strategic matters

+1 416 307-5150

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

[email protected]