With a crisis of desks in most schools in the Country, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says it strongly doubts the possibility of reopening schools for non examination classes this year.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says their current assessment is that very few schools in Zambia would be in a position to accommodate more learners apart from examination classes.

Mr Chansa said this is simply because most schools, especially those in rural areas, have a critical shortage of desks.

He has noted that in some cases , pupils are even sitting on the floor whilst learning.

Mr Chansa said available statistics indicate that the Ministry of General Education will need more than 1.3 million desks to remedy this crisis.

He said that until this number of desks is afforded, learners in non examination classes may not open in 2020.

Mr Chansa has therefore demand that the Ministry of Finance releases money in order for the Ministry of General Education to buy desks.

He said this is an urgent matter needing very serious National attention.

Mr Chansa said current pictures of Zambian learners sitting on the floor are giving the education system a very ugly image,and must be dealt with immediately.