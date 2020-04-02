By George Zulu

National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Stephan Nyirenda has advised President Edgar Lungu and government to lockdown the country from further importation and spreading of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Speaking when he featured on Kwithu FM radi this morning, Mr. Nyirenda observed that although painful, a total lockdown is the effective decision to stop any further importation and spread of the coronavirus.

He said the current measures put in place by government to address the COVID-19 in the country are not realistic enough as they are unable to stop the spread of the virus.

Mr. Nyirenda noted that people where freely carrying out their daily activities without taking precautions and avoid being in contact with the virus.

He explained that only a total lockdown will help the country to address the outbreak, adding that he is aware of the economic and social repurcation such a decision will cause to the nation.

“They (government) have tried looking at what they have to do. But more needs to be done to stop any further spread and importation of COVID-19 to the rest of the country. It’s only by locking down the country will they know where the virus is. I know it will be difficult to lockdown Chaisa, Chibolya and other compounds but this action will help us address the problem unlike the current situation, ” said Mr. Nyirenda.

Mr. Nyirenda has also advised President Lungu to be in constant touch with the people of Zambia in times like this, adding that a word from the Head of State assures the people of their safety.

He cited leaders in India, USA, South Africa among others to be in the forefront giving hope to their countries by communicating to citizens on the measures put in place to protect the lives of many.

“We need to lock down now, the President should speak to the people, he should be seen leading in the fight against COVID-19 and not leaving everything to his ministers,” he said.