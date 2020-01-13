National Restoration Party President Steve Nyirenda has condemned the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to have the ballot papers for the 2021 General elections be printed in Dubai.

Mr. Nyirenda says he would have loved to have ballot papers printed locally by Zambians.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has recommended Dubai-based Al Ghurair Printing Company to print the 2021 ballot papers and candidates posters.

According to the tender notice dated January 8, 2020, objections from the public over the awarding of this contract will be allowed before January 21, 2020.