NATIONAL Restoration Party has advised President Edgar Lungu to call for early polls on account of the PF’s failure to address the country’s economic challenges.

In a statement, party secretary general Ezra Ngulube said the PF government’s policy inconsistencies was a threat to investors’ confidence that was resulting to job losses.

He said the cheap propaganda about the privatization process by FDD leader Edith Nawakwi and the PF was not a solution to the suffering Zambians but a scheme to divert people’s attention from real problems.

“So during this period when there’s nothing much to be done with our party, I would like to offer myself as a presidential advisor to President Edgar Lungu for free, just to advise the President on how we can bring the country back on course because as it is right now, we can assume that the President is vulnerable because of the economic decisions that have been made in the recent past,” Ngulube said. “For example, the delayed 2019 FIC [Financial Intelligence Centre] Trends report, the firing of Bank of Zambia governor and his replacement, the weakening of the kwacha against other currencies like the US dollar and the [British] pound which is not good for business, the cheap propaganda of privatisation that the PF is trying to use to divert many Zambians from real issues that are affecting their children and families at large, this has caused me to offer free advice to the President as long as he is willing to listen.”

He said the challenges that Zambia was facing today could not be sorted out at the same level of thinking of when the problems were created.

“That brings me to the first advice I can offer to the President, call for early elections. Look at the exchange rate, it’s the highest Zambian has ever had. The debt is so high that we cannot even afford to pay back. Policy inconsistencies causing investors to leave the country and create joblessness, for example, the failure by government to pay tailors for the COVID-19 face masks, and the closure of Spar, Food Lovers,” outlined Ngulube. “We have a lot of Zambians that are experts and have vast knowledge and are willing to offer advice even on non-political views to bring the country on course and the only thing they are requesting is for the President to listen, because we cannot say that we are winning when the ordinary Zambians keep losing unless the agenda is personal. We are saying none of us is winning unless all of us become winners.”