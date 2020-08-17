NAREP fights go to court as Nyirenda sues Maboshe, 6 others

INFIGHTING in the opposition NAREP which emerged to the public has now shifted to the courts of which “expelled” party president Stephen Nyirenda has sued party vice-president Charles Maboshe.

Nyirenda is contesting his expulsion from NAREP.

Besides Maboshe, Nyirenda has also sued the party’s secretary general Ezra Ngulube, spokesperson Frank Sichone,Mwelwa Ngosa and Jimmy Mubambwe Maybin Kabwe, Evelyn Malango, Susan Chipeta and Thomas Kayola

in the Lusaka High court seeking a declaration that he was duly elected as National Restoration Party president.

Nyirenda wants the court to declare his expulsion null and void.

The plaintiffs also want an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, or their agents from interfering with the Party’s administration and governance.

On Saturday, Sichone announced that Nyirenda had been expelled from the NAREP for being divisive and flouting party procedures.

Sichone said the party had also resolved to supend the national chairman for gross misconduct and nullified all the appointments which were made by Nyirenda.

Sichone further announced that Maboshe would assume the presidency of the party.

But Nyirenda countered the announcement with his own statement rubbishing his expulsion.

Nyirenda and others in a statement claim filed in court argued that according to the party constitution, of NAREP there is no provision for the removal of a sitting president through a vote of no confidence than what is indicated under Article 37 of the NAREP Constitution.

He said no justifiable reason was given for his expulsion further arguing that the same was contrary to the party Constitution.

