Former National Restoration Party -NAREP Party Secretary General Simataa Simataa has been relieved of his duties.

Mr. Simataa took over the position from Ezra Ngulube who was appointed as Deputy National Chairperson in January 2020.

NAREP Spokesperson Frank Sichone at the time said Mr. Simataa’s appointment was a sign that the party was growing and embracing new members.

Only a few weeks later, Mr. Simataa shared the status below, confirming that he had been fired. This post was made on his official Facebook Page today.