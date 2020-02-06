By Logic Lukwanda

The Opposition National Restoration Party –NAREP- has justified its decision to drop Simaata Simaata as Party Secretary General who has been in the job for less than a month.

Mr Simaata was appointed as NAREP Secretary General and subsequently announced on 11th January 2020.

Party Deputy National Chairperson, Ezra Ngulube claims there were tasks given to the new SG to accomplish in the short term in order to have NAREP turn into a competitive political force before the 2021 general elections.

And without specifying the targets given to Mr Simaata, Mr Ngulube has told phoenix news that the dismissed secretary general had failed to meet the targets.

When contacted on the matter, Mr Simaata said he was advanced to serve NAREP but was shocked to be kicked out and told that he was not useful after just 26 days of service.

PHOENIX FM NEWS