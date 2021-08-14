STEPHEN NYIRENDA, NAREP PRESIDENT WRITES…..

CONGRATULATIONS HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

The 2021 General Elections have been exciting and a learning phase to us as National Restoration Party – NAREP under myself Stephen Nyirenda.

We are excited that we have registered our presence around Zambia and scooped a sit. It wasn’t an easy venture especially that we where affected by court injunctions. We can only congratulate ourselves and encourage our members to keep NAREP at heart as we forge ahead.

We would also encourage all our members to condemn the pockets of violence reported around Zambia. No one should be maimed or killed over differing in opinions.

We send our sincere congratulations to Mr Hakainde Hichilema for winning these General Elections. We wish him all the best in his rule and pray he realizes his promises for Zambians.

Zambia is for Zambians and only Zambians.