By VICTORIA KAYEYE

The National Restoration Party (NAREP) is challenging the long held view of the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ non-participation in politics.

NAREP President Stephen Nyirenda has appealed to the Jehovah’s witnesses members to obtain voters’ cards and participate in the 2021 general elections.

Mr Nyirenda says NAREP has embarked on a journey to convince the Jehovah’s witnesses to register as voters as this does not undermine their doctrine.

He says poverty and death does not choose political affiliation and therefore the Jehovah’s Witnesses should participate in removing leaders who have destroyed the country through corruption.

And Mr Nyirenda has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to extend the voter registration exercise to allow qualified citizens obtain the cards.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka on Sunday.