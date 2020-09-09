NASON MSONI DESCRIBES ISSUANCE OF NRC’S TO UNDER AGE KIDS SHAMELESS

By George Zulu

All People’s Congress (APC) leader Nason Msoni says it is absolutely criminal for anyone to anchor his political ambition on electoral malpractices and the circumvention of the constitution.

Commenting on pictures circulating on social media depicting under aged children being issued with NRCs in Luapula Province, Msoni says the PF has taken a self-destructive trajectory by using under aged children to return power next year at all cost.

He observes with sadness that the recruitment of toddlers as voters is the worst form of child abuse and predatory exploitation of vulnerable children by shameless men and women.

“We think that running out of options is not a plausible excuse for anyone to resort to enticing small children to illegally vote for any group of desperate politicians who are fearing to be held accountable for their actions in the event of losing elections.

The idea of exploiting and taking advantage of the children as voters is in essence a confirmation that a political party has lost the argument for remaining in government.”

Msoni notes that this is a classic case of child labour being perpetuated by those who ordinarily ought to protect the rights of the children.

He says there is no excuse whatsoever for anyone to resort to using children as voters.This action is outrightly illegal and the perpetrators should be apprehended.

“Political mandate can only legitimately be derived from those who are eligible voters. We urge the electoral commission of Zambia to take keen interest in ensuring that it only registers eligible voters to avoid creating unnecessary political skirmishes,” he said.

Msoni fears that with the abuse exhibited so far on NRCs issuance, the online voter registration process will undoubtedly be abused by those who wish to take advantage of the system to recruit ineligible voters.