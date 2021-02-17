ALL Peoples Congress (APC) leader Nason Msoni says he will contest the 2021 General elections on August, 12.

Msoni says demands for him to contest the presidential election are overwhelming such that after deep reflection has decided to heed to the Zambians advice.

He says his participation in the forthcoming elections is intended to give Zambians a much more wider choice.

“After a lot of soul searching and reflection on the overwhelming demands and requests made by a cross section of Zambians, I have decided to formally toss my hat in the ring and run for the office of President of the Republic of Zambia. My participation in the forthcoming elections is intended to give Zambians a much more wider choice,” said Msoni.

Msoni says he has vast untapped political experience and credentials which should be used not only to better the lives of the people, but to push for a better Zambia with opportunities for all.

“At the centre of this crucial decision is my vast untapped political experience and credentials which should now be put and applied for the betterment of our country. There is no dispute that the Country is experiencing a critical deficit of political talent and has a critical shortage of leadership skills. The deficit and shortage of political talent and skills is evident by the rapidly declining living standards of our people and the fast shrinking economy. Cronyism has systematically and overwhelmingly given way to the unqualified citizens occupying professional slots in government but at the expense of the qualified technocrats,” he noted.

He says the escalating corruption levels in government has reached such unprecedented crescendo that it matters less to leaders for Zambians to be subjected to consuming expired dangerous drugs.

Msoni bemoand high levels of lawlessness in the country, adding that such vices are now troubling to every law abiding citizen.

He says there is need for a new direction for Zambia, saying that it is therefore imperative and compelling in every sense to join Zambians who need a better country by putting a leadership that cares.

“The need for Zambia to reclaim its lost glory and position among the dignified nations of the international community cannot be over emphasised. It is imperative and compelling that we change the current trajectory of our country. The divisive nature of the kind of politics employed by government leaders have only served to further widen the political divide in our country.

We urgently need to repair this damage caused by political opportunists who view leadership as an opportunity to make money but this should not be done at the expense of national unity and coercion. In totality, this will undoubtedly need an experienced and seasoned political operator who can mend the damage which has been caused. It will further be necessary to reassure our injured fellow citizens that we are all citizens of the same country striving for equal opportunities,” he said.

Msoni has since assured Zambians they will be safe in his hands, “my pair of hands can be trusted with the onerous responsibility and the task of running an accountable and inclusive government on behalf of all Zambians. I believe that at this point in time am the best suited custodian for the Zambian public.”