Some people are born different. Their difference is what makes them special in their own way. It is never easy to live with certain conditions. We will need the support of family, loved ones and self love to sail thorough certain tough conditions life hits us with.

Natasha was born armless and she grew up doing remarkably well even without arms. She can do everything just like people with arms but for her, her feet do the magic.

Her feet can cook all the delicious meals you can think of. From chicken delicacies, to potato delicacies and to every meal she knows and has been thought.

She can also do make-up with her feet and has opened a you tube page where she teaches ladies how to put on their makeup in the nicest way they can. She also teaches ladies how to do proper hair washing and she does all this with her feet.

Natasha use to take arrowing throwing lessons with her feet during childhood and she throws the arrow so well. At 14 years she started driving lessons with her feet and at 16 she had her driver’s license. Natasha has thought her siblings how to drive with their feet when her feets get tired, she drives with her knee. She drives to anywhere, the groceries, school and any other place you can think of.

Someone will be wondering how she writes or takes exams in school but it will shock you that, she writes so fast with her feet.

Natasha can do everything with her feet and fortunately she looks positive all the time. Wallowing in self pity is never her thing. She is just so focused on her capabilities instead of her incapabilities and that has got her going all this while.

Natasha has a boyfriend and he supports her so well in her you tube channel and is very proud of her. Natasha on an interview said that she opened the you tube channel to inspire people to believe in themselves no matter what they look like.