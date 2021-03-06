NATHAN CHANDA APPLIES FOR ADOPTION AS PF PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE FOR ROAN

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Province Chairman, MCCNathan Chanda successfully tendered in his application to contest for Roan parliamentary seat on the PF ticket.

Mr. Chanda, who is also the Mayor of Luanshya District made the announcement at a colorful event held at Mpatamato Secondary School on Friday 5th March 2021, .

PF Provincial Executive Committee members, Luanshya District Executive Members, Roan Constituency officials, Councillors, ward and branch officials attended the launch.

Mr. Chanda who has served as Mayor of Luanshya for eight (8) years announced that he will not be contesting the mayoral seat again, but will instead aspire as Member of Parliament for Roan Constituency.

Ex-RAMCOZ workers, Taxi and Bus Drivers Associations, Small Scale Miners Association, Youth and Women Association, Roan/Mpatamato Marketeers Association and the Widows Association were also present to endorse the candidature of Nathan Chanda, MCC. -Smart Eagles