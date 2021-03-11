NATHAN CHANDA BACKS AND WELCOMES THE PARTY’S DECISION TO TEMPORARILY SIDELINE OFFICIALS CONTESTING ELECTIONS

….as he welcomes appointment of Mr Bernard Zulu as acting Chairperson for Copperbelt…

Ndola 11th March 2021

PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda has welcomed the decision taken by the PF Party Secretary General to direct that all PF members holding party offices and wish to contest in the forthcoming general elections to step aside temporarily.

“My loyalty is to His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF party with its Leadership.

This decision will indeed create a fair and level playing field for all Candidates applying to stand on PF ticket. Once again l call upon all structures in the province to give maximum support to the Acting Provincial Chairman for the good of the party and give more votes to the President and all PF candidates in the general elections because the party is bigger than individuals.

PF Party has shown its commitment to being the political party with with the highest Democratic standards in Zambia,” said MCC Chanda.

Speaking in Ndola today the Luanshya Mayor, who is also the aspiring candidates for Roan Constituency in Luanshya, also welcomed the appointment of Mr. Bernard Zulu as acting PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson by the Party President, HE Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

” I pledge to work and support Mr Zulu. As an aspiring Candidate, I will not leave stones unturned until Copperbelt gives maximum votes to our Presidential candidate come August 2021.

The directive is contained in a circular no. 003-003/2021 dated 9th March 2021, and signed by the PF Party Secretary General to all Party All Party structure Chairpersons.

“I wish to inform you that all those that are holding party office from the Ward to the Province and wishes to contest the forthcoming General Elections either as Councillor, Member of Parliament, Mayor and/ or Council Chairperson have been directed to step aside on temporal basis until after the General Elections.” stated part of the Circular.

The PF Secretary General has further informed the leaders that the Party President has therefore, appointed the following to act as Provincial Chairpersons on temporal basis.

1) Bernard Zulu – Copperbelt Province

2) Simon Lwando – Luapula Province

3) Alexander Miti – Eastern Province

4) Glen Chingumbe Kalimbwe – Western Province

5) Justine Mutale – Muchinga Province

6) Kenneth Simfukwe Mulwanda – Central Province

Nathan Chanda Bwalya

Aspiring Candidate for Roan constituency