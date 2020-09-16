PF Copperbelt Chairman MCC Nathan Chanda has joined Zambians in condemning the recordings making social media in which the UPND Party President Hakainde Hichilema IS to using derogatory and uncultured insulting words against the respected bemba people of Kasama.

“Mr Hakainde Hichilema can never go to Monze and insult Tongas there, but he saw it fit to go and insult in the Bemba speaking area of Mwine Lubemba. Zambia is a Christian nation and national leaders are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that shows respect to all despite political differences. The Zambian people have heard for themselves what kind of leadership UPND party has. Without any remorse and with clear desperation to regain his lost political ground, the UPND leader has now resorted to insulting Zambians on public fora with no shame,” stated Mr Chanda.

Speaking on the sidelines of his busy by-elections campaigns in Lufwanyama and Mpongwe, the Copperbelt PF leader expressed his disappointment with the defensive attitude from some UPND party members who are trying to justify clear insults from their failed leader.

“I am aware that Mr. Hakainde is not only a parent but an Elder of a well established and respected SDA Church and I wonder what kind of leadership example he is portraying to the Church as well as the Youths in Zambia and his followers who are clapping for his insulting publicly for people he wants to vote is party.

What a shame to ba Pole! Pole! HH church Elder.

This is the reason why Zambians have been rejecting UPND party because of his questionable behaviour during Privatisation and now his loose mouth leaves much to be desired,” lamented Mr Chanda.

MCC Chanda, who has been advocating for issued based politics and non-violent campaigns, has called upon all well meaning Zambians to condemn the UPND Leader for being a bad ambassador for non-violence election campaigns and has further demanded that Mr. Hichilema offers a public apology for insulting the Zambians in Kasama.

Mr Chanda mentioned that he has left it to the church to condemne this immature conduct from a person eyeing the highest office in the land and finally to the law enforcement agencies in Zambia to investigate the matter thoroughly because using of insulting language is an offence under Section 179 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

“Section 179 Every person who uses insulting language or otherwise conducts himself in a manner likely to give such provocation to any person as to cause such person to break the public peace or to commit any offence against the person, is liable to imprisonment for three months or to a fine not exceeding four hundred and fifty penalty units or to both.”

Yesterday recordings went viral in which the UPND leader is suspected to have uttered insulting words during his speech at a UPND public rally in Kasama.