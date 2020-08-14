By Rick Nchito

Luanshya Mayor who is also PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Pygmy Chanda yesterday met some hungry and compromised pentecostal papas to plot on relaunching the satanism nonsensical claims on HH because they say he has not condemned Seer 1 for blaspheming Jesus, as though it is Hakainde’s business.

Nathan Dwarf Chanda paid the pastors K10,000 each to start the campaign in an attempt to degrade the increasing popularity of incoming President Hakainde Hichilema among PF supporters and ordinary citizens.

Koswe was present in the meeting which was supposed to be graced by Bishop Edward Jaribu Chomba who couldn’t travel because he developed a running tummy.

Meanwhile Pentecostal Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has also met Lusaka based papas to discuss when the launch of the smear campaign to falsely link HH to Seer 1.

The Nigerian prophet has demanded the return of his ‘do as I say’ powers which he says enabled PF win the 2016 elections. -Koswe