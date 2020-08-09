NATHAN CHANDA WARNS PF SENIOR LEADERS OVER LEAKED ‘FIRST HALF’ PRESIDENTIAL APPROVAL RATINGS

“Your reckless behaviour is disadvantaging PF”

Copperbelt Provincial PF Chairperson, MCC Nathan Chanda Bwalya has warned that all PF members who leaked the First Quarter Presidential Approval Ratings to the media will be disciplined in accordance with the party constitution.

Speaking in Ndola on Friday when he addressed Ruling Party Leaders in the province, Mr Chanda accused PF members loyal to the former Roan Law Marker (Chishimba Kambwili) of leaking the approval ratings to Koswe the pro-UPND online media. He said it was unacceptable for PF senior members to leak sensitive party information to the media as that puts the party at a disadvantage side. The Copperbelt PF Boss has since constituted a 5-Man committee which will investigate the source of party information leakage. Mr Chanda’s remarks came in the wake of the PF Secretary General Davies Mwila’s comments in which he revealed that preliminary investigations into the leakage of the party’s information indicate that the Presidential Approval Ratings were first leaked to NDC on the Copperbelt who in turn leaked it to the media. Last month, PF’s election intelligence committee released shocking opinion polls which showed PF on the losing side if elections were held in June 2020.

The leakage of the information to the media has sharply divided the ruling party with some accusing the Party Chairperson for Elections, MCC. Yamfwa Mukanga and Director Administration Mr. Alick Tembo of leaking the information to some yet to be known PF officials on the Coppertbelt who in-turn leaked it to Chishimba Kambwili, then to Koswe.

Below are the Leaked Presidential Ratings which were conducted by PF in June 2020.

Approval ratings (HH).

Eastern P=25.3%.

2.Norh Western P=78.1%

3.Western P=72.5%

4.Central P =56.9%

5.Lusaka P=50.5%

6.Copperbelt P=48.4%

7.Northen P=40.8%

8.Muchinga P =40.3%

9.Luapula P=38.4% Southern P =84.6%

TOTAL for HAKAINDE HICHILEMA = 52.5%.

President Edgar C. LUNGU.

1.Eastern P=74.7%

2.Luapula P=61.6%

3.Muchinga P =59.3%

4.Northern P=59.2%

5.Copperbelt P=51.6%

6.Lusaka P=49.5%

7.Central P=43.1%

8.Western P=27.5%

North Western P=29.9% Southern P=15.4%

TOTAL for President Edgar C. LUNGU, with possible support from ECZ and POLICE stands at 47.5%.

-Zambian Accurate Information