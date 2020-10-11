A SOURCE within the PF has revealed that Copperbelt chairman and member of the Central Committee Nathan Chanda was instructed to lift the suspensions recently slapped on Binwell Mpundu and Christopher Kang’ombe.

This is contrary to Chanda’s statement that the duo’s suspension was lifted due to their “remorsefulness”.

The source within the PF on the Copperbelt revealed that Chanda was in fact instructed to lift the suspensions by PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

“Secretary general Davies Mwila instructed Nathan Chanda to lift their suspensions. The instruction was given to him yesterday (Wednesday),” the source said.

But in his statement, Chanda purported that Kang’ombe and Mpundu exhibited and were therefore pardoned following a meeting with the Kitwe district officials.

“I’m in receipt of the letters of suspension of Mr Christopher Kangombe and Mr Binwell Mpundu from the Kitwe District Patriotic Front Party by Kitwe PF District Chairman Mr Evaristo Chilufya. The same letters of suspension are also copied to the PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila. After our meeting with the PF Kitwe District Chairman Mr Evaristo Chilufya, his District Secretary Mr Lungo Kawaya, PF Nkana Constituency Chairman Mr Edward Chitambetambe, PF Kanfinsa Constituency Chairman Collins Chansa, including Mr Binwell Mpundu and Mr Christopher Kangombe, who showed remorse,” Chanda stated.

He stated that the PF had a constitution and a disciplinary code which guides all disciplinary matters involving party members.

“Based on the aforesaid, and remorsefullnes shown by Mr Christopher Kang’ombe and Mr Binwell Mpundu, I have decided to lift the suspensions,” he said.

Chanda added that if the Kitwe PF district executive committee still feels the duo or any other PF members committed an offense or in the near future warranting disciplinary action, they could charge them following the PF constitution and disciplinary code.

“I want to give a serious warning to the trio for taking the matter to the press and social media when as a party we have many channels of airing out grievances. I also wish to take this opportunity to restate that the PF party on the Copperbelt will work towards promoting unity, love and reconciliation among its membership,” Chanda said.

He insisted that he will not condone indiscipline from party members, including those who have launched premature campaigns in constituencies with total disregard of the PF central committee’s guidance as per the circular signed by Mwila.

“Lastly let’s respect and support the party by putting all our efforts together in building the party and campaigning for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is our candidate for the 2021 General Elections,” said Chanda.