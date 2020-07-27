UPND deputy national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says there is need for UPND Members of Parliament to seek a second Covid 19 testing as the one conducted by the National Assembly has proven unreliable.

Mweetwa who cited the case of Keembe UPND MP Princess Kasune who tested negative during the Parliamentary testing but was found positive when she sought a second opinion at UTH as highly suspicious.

Mweetwa who is also Choma Central Member of Parliament has since advised his fellow parliamentarians to seek a second opinion to avoid being caught unawares as he calls on Chief Government Whip Brian Mundubile to stop behaving like a drunken cadre.

He says the UPND received a statement attributed to Mundubile alledging that the UPND was celebrating the outbreak of COVID 19 in the country and death of two lawmakers not only cheap but also not worth the status the government whip is occupying.

He wondered how Mundubile could make such insinuations against the UPND whose membership has also fallen victim to the pandemic with its leader Hakainde Hichilema consistently calling for measures to stop the spread of the virus which has become a global health problem.

Mweetwa has since called on the Chief Government Whip to at least preserve the decorum of the office he is holding and avoid being the peddler of lies.