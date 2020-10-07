National prayers will focus on recovery of economy – Government

THE government says this year’s National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation will focus on the recovery of the economy and sustenance of national peace.

Giving a minsiterial statement in Parliarment today, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said

the prayers would take place at the Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka and will be graced by President Edgar Lungu.

Since 2015, Zambia hold nationals prayers and fasting every 18th day of October.

Reverend Sumaili said Vice-President Inonge Wina will grace the event in Eastern Province.

She due to the the coronavirus fears, the prayers will be strictly by invitation adding that Zambian Missions abroad are expected to take part within their countries of accreditation.

Reverend Siamaili said the dress code will be formal and uniforms for respective denominations.

©Kalemba October 6, 2020