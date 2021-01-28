PRESS STATEMENT.

By Anthony Bwalya

We have noted a leaked internal communication by the Force Headquarters Police to effect arrests on myself and Mr. Mubita Nawa on charges of theft and forgery.

This is despite our being ready and available to always cooperate with the police on whatever matters of the law they desire to pursue against ourselves.

Our legal counsel has since been in touch with the police and a date has been agreed for us to present ourselves before the police at Force HQ.

We wish to unequivocally refute the intimation, inherent in this notice, that Mr. Nawa and myself are fugitives.

We are law abiding citizens and the police have retention of both our active contact numbers, as well as having full knowledge of our physical addresses.

And while we shall provide the police with our fullest cooperation on the matters intimated by virtue of the said notice, we remain hopeful that the police command will expend and apply their energy and expertise towards bringing real criminals to justice – criminals such as those who pulled the trigger on Two (2) innocent, defenseless citizens in Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kalumba.

We would also like to draw the attention of the police command to crimes committed against the Zambian people by those in government, while collaborating with their private sector associates, to supply defective drugs, condoms and gloves, under the fraudulent $17m contract.

We wish to urge the Zambian people, to be bold, unrelenting and unrepentant, in standing up for the Zambia we all want and deserve.

Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

28 January 2021.