NAWAKWI AND CHILUFYA TAYALI ARE POLITICAL INFIDELS – Banda Sakanya

I will try to be a little more impolite on these two political infidels that have no direction of their own in political circles.

It is nonsensically nonsensical of Nawakwi to openly undress her conduct as regards to privatisation to which she was the biggest prime suspect. Nawakwi should stop foolishly throwing baby punches at HH who she understands well with no grain of doubt that he had no sole monopoly to convince the whole MMD regime to accept his advise, to which she was Zambia’s money handler

Nawakwi was Finance Minister then under MMD and it is highly questionable trying to lump the blame on HH of having sold the mines and pocketed the money which she is accusing HH as having made him a fortune.

Nawakwi must find something to do than thinking to team up attacks with PF to gain her running mate for an out going president ECL.

Chilufya Tayali is simply a persistent stupid fool who lives by lying using his plastic Title of presidency and his paper political party.

These two political infidels are simply tribal and bitter souls that have unceremoniously exposed their bitterness against HH.

If they are both real with tangible evidence that HH sold and pocketed the money and has made him fortune, I therefore challenge them to take HH to court. And if they don’t have evidence, let their lying mouths be closed and zipped them up..

Zambians are not gullible to buy their nonsensical kind of Lies and mud slinging.