NAWAKWI ANTICS WORKS AGAINST PF

Fellow Zambians, it is so heart breaking to see how the Pf membersship in the country is growing frustrated by Edith Nawakwi’s antics which they fear is diluting the Pf’s campaign message ahead of the August election. Many of them can’t speak out for fear of harassment and violence against them and have opted to keep silent.

Nawakwi’s antics have increased her public presence for wrong reasons as she tries to champion and consolidate her chances of her possible adoption as Pf running mate if she managed to have HH barred from contesting elections and in so doing outdo other competitors such as GBM,Wynter kabimba and Chishimba kambwili.

PF officials feel that the political landscape has now been polluted and turned into a treacherous minefield with no historical playbook on how Pf will come out of this situation and be able to navigate a sinking boat.

This according to Pf officials will have serious repercussions in the August election as Pf will have to face a reinvigorated HH riding high on the shoulders of the UPND alliance with the support of the majority poor Zambians who are fed up and frustrated with the Pf government.

Many Pf officials have suggested that Nawakwi should be caged and schooled and showed her parameters rather than allowing her to continue with her antics at the expense of the Pf image which is suffering now. Officials also say Nawakwi has been given so much freedom to operate instead of the Pf leaders cautioning her.

More to come and time will tell.

E.Silungwe

Activist