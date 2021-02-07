NAWAKWI BEING USED BY PF TO DO A DIRTY JOB ~ Banda Sakanya

If seeking public office is an offence then HH is guilty for that.

HH has been subjected to all forms of dirty propaganda by PF regime in a bid to mudsling his name for simply seeking public office.

Zambians have never seen such high level of desperation by PF regime that it can continue to waste public funds hiring old tired and frail guards like Edith Nawakwi to persue HH with endless irking propaganda in an effort to tarnish his name.

Nawakwi’s highly publicised presser yesterday morning was nothing but full of hatred, bitterness and malice against HH.

Nawakwi’s accusations that HH is a looter, plunderer like King leopold of Belgium is a clear indication that she has lost the moral compass of thinking and is being used by PF as such.

HH has never been in the corridors of governance during the MMD rule, neither has he ever been a president nor a king like she has put it.

Many questions Zambians are asking and still hangs on her head unanswered are;

~Where was Nawakwi who was Finance Minister then when HH was looting and plundering the nation?

~IF HH looted and plundered the nation, why has she been quiet for decades just to come out months before elections?

~ Why has Nawakwi with all the evidence of HH looting and plundering the nation has not taken him to court but keeps on appealing to courts of public opinion?

Zambians have long passed this Privatisation nonsense chapter by PF regime and are waiting for more jobs, more money in their pockets and food on their tables as promised by PF regime.

We expected Nawakwi to offer issue based solutions of how to turn around the economy by offering solutions to the hailing economy which has slid into a mode of defaulting on Euro bond interests a situation Zambia has never faced before, but the continued personal attacks on HH is a clear indication that the old lady has lost the moral compass of reasoning.

It is in public domain that she openly promised Zambians that she will at all cost make sure that HH does not become the president after 12th August this year, a question every Zambian is asking how as she does not determine who wins?

However, from her promise of decampaigning HH, it’s no coincidence that we are seeing her holding PF funded useless pressers.

My advice to Nawakwi is that, let her advice ECL not to waste more public funds on useless missions of fighting a losing battle against HH, but should instead channel the resouces to buying medicine in hospitals considering the fact that expired honeybee drugs are being recalled and there shalll be a shortage of medicine in hospitals.