NAWAKWI CHALLENGES HH TO REDUCE THE PRICE OF MEAT IF HE WANTS THE PRESIDENCY

“HH must reduce the price of his beef before he talks about high cost of food” – Nawakwi

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says there is no need for Zambians to change the government over the high cost of commodities because opposition leader Hakainde’s Hichilema was also selling his beef in ZAMBEEF at a high price.