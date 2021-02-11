NAWAKWI HAS RELEGATED HERSELF FROM ‘QUEEN OF SAUSAGES TO A POLITICAL MERCENARY

Wednesday 10th February 2021

LUSAKA – The United Party for National Development-UPND- leadership would like to advise the Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- leader Edith Zewelani Nawakwi that there are better and more respectful means of seeking political favours than offering herself for hire to peddle lies on behalf of the Patriotic Front (PF) regime.

The UPND is very much aware that the FDD leader is a key player in a well-orchestrated political scheme to tarnish the name of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

While we note that Nawakwi’s political career is on oxygen support and desperately needs resuscitation, the UPND equally feels sorry for a seasoned political figure like her to fall prey to the machinations of the PF which is barely hanging to power by the thread.

We ask our dear sister bana Nawakwi Hambulo to take time to reflect and see whether it is really worth it to destroy everything about herself as a politician and entrepreneur who at one time inspired many Zambians.

We have always felt proud that a Zambian in the name of Nawakwi had worked hard to feed the entire country with her own brand of sausages.

But our sister now appears to have abandoned her entrepreneurship talent and instead finding pleasure in the business of political lies seeking some favour.

Our hearts in the UPND leadership are bleeding to see a fellow political leader succumbing to the tricks of the PF who have now found her user-friendly situation and have since relegated her into a political tissue joining the ranks of Chilufya Tayali.

We want to caution bana Hambulo that for all the troubles she is generating for herself through lies, what is very clear for now is that there will be no pollical favour coming her way because Zambians have already resolved to put the deceitful and irresponsible PF government on the shelves of history this year.

The UPND leadership does not need to elaborate on the fact that the PF party is no longer sellable. The writings are already on the wall. Take for instance, the recent Vubwi by-election in Eastern Province where we have caused stress and anxiety in the rank and file of the PF administration because of our genuine success. We want to make it very clear that as a party, we only provided food and logistics to our campaign teams. Despite all the government machinery, the bribes and dirty polical campaigns, the people of Vubwi fell in love with our campaign messages which gave them much hope.

We have equally done well in other previous by-elections and are very happy about the narrow victory in the areas where the other party had carried the day.

We don’t really want to dwell on issues of the unprecedented levels of bribes and campaign tricks in the elections. The MMD won all the by-elections in similar fashion but lost the 2011 general elections. The PF can ululate and toast wine for now but the day of reckoning is coming.

It is in this vein that we urge bana Hambulo to open her eyes and see that she is creating unnecessary stress for herself doubling as an entrepreneur and political door mat for the PF regime.

As UPND, we are fully aware that every defamatory statement by the FDD leader against Mr. Hichilema has the blessing of the PF. We are equally aware that Nawakwi’s statements are are prepared at the PF secretariat. The FDD leader is just a political megaphone. How can bana Hambulo sink so low? We want to advise Nawakwi that she is riding on a dead horse.

We don’t hate Nawakwi at all but her mouth has produced all defamatory statements in an organized political project meant to dent the image of president Hichilema. Lest we are misunderstood, we are not in any way worried about her schemes. The UPND has grown big in stature and rantings from the likes of Nawakwi can never move us.

We can only be worried about the path of self-destruction she has taken. This is the same Nawakwi who has been on record not long ago urging the electorates in this country not to make a mistake of voting for the PF rightfully describing them as thieves bent on stealing public funds. Where are her morals to return to her own vomit?

Now we even have a government which can shamelessly procure expired drugs and low standard condoms for citizens! This is an act of genocide. We have not heard Nawakwi condemning this scandal, instead the FDD leader seems to have suddenly fallen deeply in love with a scandal ridden political regime. Nawakwi should know by now that the citizens of this country are fatigued by the scandals in the PF government.

We want to remind our sister Nawakwi that as she tries to go full throttle in her new entrepreneurship involving political mudslinging of President Hichilema, she must remember that the Zambians have not forgotten her key role in the privatization process which she is now condemning to try to rekindle the dwindled political fortunes of the PF.

Nawakwi has up to now failed to explain the Carlington maize scandal where she paid her business partners millions of dollars belonging to the Zambian people but the food which was meant to feed starving Zambian citizens never arrived in Zambia.

Bana Hambulo, insoni ebuntu.

ISSUED BY:

STEPHEN KATUKA

UPND SECRETARY GENERAL