HH SHOULD BE ARRESTED – NAWAKWI

“I won’t rest until he is arrested before August elections”, she vowed.

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has maintained Hakainde Hichilema should still answer charges of criminal liabilities pertaining to the way he acquired property belonging to the poor farmers in Kalomo.

Mrs. Nawakwi told journalists at the media briefing that attempts by the the UPND leader to compel the victims to withdraw the appeal case was highly suspicious.

She suggested that after the appeal was lodged in the court of appeal, the UPND leader allegedly sent his officials to Kalomo to fetch the complainants where they were beat and compelled to file against their lawyers.

She said was not in dispute that the UPND leader not only engages fraudulant activities in the manner he acquired the properties he claim to own but trespassed on the farmer in which the court dismissed the suit on account of time lapse.

She observed that to this date relatives of the deceased owner of the property are divided on the ownership of the land and how it was sold to the UPND leader.

She wondered why Hichilema sent his party cadres to compel them to issues a statement which is now circulating on social media suggesting that they are not interested in the matter.

She suggested that acquisition of the land in question was fraudulent

Mrs. Nawakwi said HH could not have acquired the property which belonged to the deceased person when the law that governs the administration of estates suggest that the property belonging to the deceased can not be acquired in the manner HH acquired it.

She said the property in question belonged to Lima bank and the mortgage was never discharged by the authorized officers from the Ministry of Lands but the company which employed Hichilema.

She explained that the document filed by Hichilema explaining how he acquired the property are marred with acute irregularities.

She said the presence of irregularities in the documents suggest illegal acquisition of the property and wondered how the document could be acquired in one day and the person who issued the document was Hichilema’s lawyer Marshal Muchende.

She has since urged the police to intensify the probing the process in which Hakainde acquired the land with possible criminal activities.

She said it was unethical for lerson looking forward to being president of Zambia one day to use bribe and fraudulent activities to acquire land.