NAWAKWI IS A DISASTER AND HAS EMBARRASSED US, COMPLAINS PF LEADERS AFTER A DISAPPOINTING ZNBC SHOW.

By George Lemba

The PF top officials and cadres this evening had sharpened their front two front teeth including some canines and incisors in readiness to chop apart UPND President Hakainde Hichilema when their running mate Edith Legana Sausage Nawakwi was appearing on ZNBC.

The PF hopes were too high that Nawakwi would actually produce even documents to show that HH is corrupt.

But to their surprise, Nawakwi embarrassed them as she was just mumbling about and even saying that she is lost, Bill 10 is good and that she made Hichilema leader of the UDA.

As though that is not enough Nawakwi even lied between her teeth that the MMD government was forced by IMF to sell government assets

She also embarrassed PF by saying that the MMD government sold state assets because life was difficult then and the economy was on its knees.

The PF didn’t expect their husband snatcher to speak like this on their television channel and have really been embarrassed with outgoing leader Edgar Lungu going to bed with ballooned cheeks.

The privatisation accusations on HH are now over but like Koswe reported earlier, the next one is satanism and then tribalism. – Koswe