By Naomi Tetamashimba

Solwezi (8.02.2021) I must hasten to mention, is a veteran female politician who should by now be the one in the forefront imparting knowledge in her fellow female politicians on how not to be used by male politicians to cause chaos in the country.

As a politician with vast experience, ms Nawakwi can easily move away from the kind of politics which are only attracting insults on her as doing the opposite will only continue attracting insults on all female politicians. Unfortunately her recent choice of playing politics of antagonism, mudsling and propaganda doesn’t just disappoint many of us who thought women like her are martys and heroines.

Howver, it is sad that the woman who is a mother and grandmother can choose to attract abuse on herself merely because of being promised a position by those in power.

The political ground like every other field has gender imbalances, and to see how a woman being abused, just because she has chosen to be abused, is enough to scare other women from joining politics.

Those who have joined hands with her for whatever benefits she may be promised must realize that she doesn’t deserve to be subjected to such humiliating reactions but what is saddening is the fact that herself does not seem to care about how her behaviour has become an embarrassment to the womenfolk.

Please Ms Nawakwi, stop allowing yourself to be downgraded by being assigning to do such humiliating tasks.

I applaud President Hakainde Hichilema, my Party Leader and mentor – for ignoring the provocation on unaccountable times in the past.

I must say Iam disappointed with Ms Nawakwi, but my assurance is, it shall be over soon.