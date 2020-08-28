NAWAKWI IS DODGING RESPONSEBILITY

The deliberate betrayal and lies Nawakwi displayed in her rehearsed radio interview on Hot FM is another reminder of how the current crop of female leaders in Zambia have not been inspiring at all.

Lies are the least we expect from leaders and under the PF we have been subjected to many lies from sabotage, genocide, gassing, 48 houses, toll gates, gay rights, mfwiti mfwiti, etc. Zambians are tired of politics of deception, mockery and slander.

The shameless performance by Nawakwi was not only demoralizing to her young female admirers; it also exposed her desperation to win favour from the PF hierarchy.

MINISTER’S ROLE IN PRIVATISATION

Nawakwi as former minister finance minister and an elected MP, was sufficiently empowered by the Privatization Act to select companies, approve valuations, negotiate prices and sign the sales agreements. To this day she is morally, legally, constitutionally and logically responsible for every decision that she made, because Nawakwi and Cabinet had the final say and authority on every single deal be it property or company sale. HH’S ROLE AS CONSULTANT

The role of a valuation consultant was to provide government with information on financial performance, position and value of companies, to help them make a decision. After valuation ZPA would then decide whether to sale or hold, liquidate or recapitalize, concession or give to management. The decision to sale was made by Minister and recommended to Cabinet. That is how powerful she was. After the decision to sale, everything now depended on the competitive bidding process that was open to the whole world. It is a tall order for a valuer to manipulate an open and competitive tender process involving companies from across the world.

Next time Nawakwi comes on radio, out of respect, she should take responsibility for her decisions. Zambians gave her a great privilege and she should be respectful in return by explaining her actions and not passing the blame.

HH UNDERVALUED INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL

The evaluation of the bids for intercontinental hotel – Livingstone cannot be looked at like an off-the-shelf sale. Nawakwi is arguing like a tomato marketeer from Chisokone market who only looks at the price on a particular day because the product would go bad the following day. She was given details and options and as person who was in-charge of the process she should explain to us all the bids that came through why she accepted or rejected them. If she can’t do that then she was dozing indeed. HH WAS INVOLVED IN RAMCOZ LIQUIDATION

When Nawakwi was asked about HH selling mines, she just referred to RAMCOZ. Another lie, because she hid the fact that the government sold the mine to the Binani against expert advice. She was dishonest because Binani failed to settle a ZANACO loan, it was ZANACO that put it on receivership. She lied because the Liquidator of RAMCOZ was Chris Mulenga and not HH. Therefore the problems in Luanshya emanated from the decision to sale mine to a bad investor and not because of the liquidator. If you believe Nawakwi does not know these facts, then you will never know a hypocrite when the hypocrisy slaps you in the face. HH ILLEGALLY ACQUIRED THE KABULONGA HOUSE FROM LIMA BANK

Despite millions of Zambians buying houses and therefore benefiting from privatisation either as sitting tenants or through open bidding, HH is the only Zambian demonized for doing what everyone else did. I would be shocked if Nawakwi did not purchase any state property. All those houses people rent out in Kabulonga and Olympia at K15,000 per month were bought during privatization, some of them at K10,000. She got her facts wrong on the Lima bank house. She was challenged live on air by HH, and she had no facts to counter out apart from calling HH names. Only HH’s haters were able to make sense out of all her nonsense.

As much as politics can be a fierce game, we should not lose our morals. We should not be dishonest with ourselves. If a mother like Nawakwi can lie on live radio, what message is she sending to youths? PF have let the dogs out on HH like they do during elections, because they are only good at barking and not reason. They know debating the economy is negative for them. It is up to us as voters to separate sense from noise. Separate leaders from politicians. Separate yappers form doers. It is time to appeal to our conscience, sense of reason and logic.

Richard W