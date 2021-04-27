NAWAKWI IS JUST A POLITICAL NUISANCE – MWEETWA

CHOMA – 27/04/21

“Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development President Edith Nawakwi is becoming a nuisance and needs to tamed before she sets this country on fire with her insatiable hatred for President Hakainde Hichilema,” says UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.

Mr Mweetwa says the FDD leader’s quest for political relevance has made her become insane and called on Zambians not to take her serious.

“All I know is that Nawakwi is making noise. She has abandoned her cause which gave her political relevance. After she lost her funding, she became disgruntled. I think the people of Zambia should stop listening to Nawakwi. I suspect that in the night, she wakes up and says, “HH where are you?” stressed Mweetwa

.

The UPND mouthpiece who was addressing a media briefing in Choma this morning has since advised the Hatembo family to report Nawakwi to the police for abduction.

“How many lies does she want to peddle against HH.I think the people of Zambia should stop listening to her.

What does it take for her to realise that the nation has lost interest in all her utterances.As a leader,she has a public responsibility to conduct public affairs in a manner that does not mislead the citizens because of personal gain,”he advised.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM